Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $3.80 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00009890 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $306.34 million and approximately $37.83 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.40 or 0.06937304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.16 or 0.99957471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,530,997 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

