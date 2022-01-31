Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Raymond James stock opened at $104.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailey Value Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $17,582,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

