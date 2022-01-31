Realio Network Trading Up 18.3% This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $94,409.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.75 or 0.06927938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,535.11 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

