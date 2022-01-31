Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) traded up 14.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.50. 15,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 714,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

