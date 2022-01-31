Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huntsman (HUN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) in the last few weeks:

1/18/2022 – Huntsman had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/14/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the fourth quarter have been decreasing over the past month. It benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. It is also committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows. However, the Advanced Materials unit remains exposed to softness in the aerospace market. The company is also facing challenges in automotive due to the chip shortage. Higher raw material costs are also likely to weigh on its margins.”

1/11/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huntsman continues to benefit from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. The integration of Demilec into its Polyurethanes business delivers considerably higher and stable margins. The company expects to achieve around $135 million of annualized savings and acquisition integration synergies by mid-2023. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Back by its cash flow, it continues to lower debt levels while returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

12/15/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.28. 44,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,421. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

