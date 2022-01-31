Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €111.00 ($126.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($153.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($105.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($142.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/10/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €123.00 ($139.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($96.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/6/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.60 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €92.40 ($105.00). The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.77. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.36 ($77.68) and a one year high of €100.42 ($114.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

