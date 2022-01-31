Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for St. James’s Place (STJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of St. James’s Place (LON: STJ) recently:

1/28/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/27/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/26/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – St. James’s Place had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($25.09) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,348 ($18.19) to GBX 1,900 ($25.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – St. James’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,860 ($25.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – St. James’s Place was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,837 ($24.78).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 22.73 ($0.31) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,499.23 ($20.23). 914,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,612.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,585.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66. St. James’s Place plc has a one year low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.51). The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

