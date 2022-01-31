Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $343.00 to $318.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $220.00.
- 1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $381.00.
- 1/27/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $326.00 to $294.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $387.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $296.00 to $326.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $336.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.31.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
