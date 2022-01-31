Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $807.00 to $810.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $680.00 to $652.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $775.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $635.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $850.00 to $800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $725.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $765.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $715.00 to $615.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $615.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $657.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $600.00.

1/24/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $785.00 to $700.00.

1/21/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $820.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $770.00 to $657.00.

1/18/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $680.00 to $615.00.

1/12/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $791.00 to $680.00.

NOW stock traded up $24.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $585.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,136. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.15. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

