Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.96

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCDTF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

