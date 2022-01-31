Redd (RDD) Market Capitalization Reaches $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,061.89 or 1.00067359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00070894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020796 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00030447 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00484282 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

