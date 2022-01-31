ReddCoin Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $23.42 million and $46,710.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.13 or 1.00131760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00074582 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00246821 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00166608 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00319124 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001492 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001568 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.