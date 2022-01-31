Refinable Trading Up 3.1% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Refinable has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $6.00 million and $628,839.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00050690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.19 or 0.06965709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.22 or 0.99870827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006784 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

