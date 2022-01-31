Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.23% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

RS stock opened at $151.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

