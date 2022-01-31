Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Down 30.9% in January

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 814,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

RELX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.63. 531,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,813. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth $380,096,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth $15,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Relx by 24.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 375,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Relx by 2,544.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 343,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Relx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

