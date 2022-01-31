RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

RNR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $155.99 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

