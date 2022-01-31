Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.53. Renasant posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. 594,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,519. Renasant has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

