Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

