Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Down to $43.29

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.29, but opened at $41.31. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 47,967 shares changing hands.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

