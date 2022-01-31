REPO (REPO) 1-Day Volume Tops $769,940.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $769,940.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.73 or 0.06940112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,390.19 or 0.99947177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006675 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

