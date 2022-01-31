Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.6% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.25% of Republic Services worth $96,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.63. 5,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.83.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.