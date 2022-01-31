Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

TSE KRR opened at C$3.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$5.16.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$68.36 million during the quarter.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

