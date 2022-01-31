Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kirby Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kirby in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. Kirby has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 366,766 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 319,669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

