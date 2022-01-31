Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $951.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

