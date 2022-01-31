Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $145.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

