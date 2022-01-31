Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.99. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

