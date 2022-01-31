Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eventbrite, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eventbrite in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,508,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after acquiring an additional 822,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 722,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

