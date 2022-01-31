Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Luther Burbank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a report released on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LBC stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $662.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

