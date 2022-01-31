Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at American Capital Partners raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now expects that the bank will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.54.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $301.07 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $161.54 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

