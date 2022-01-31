Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CF Industries (CF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CF Industries (NYSE: CF):

1/24/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for CF Industries for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Lower domestic urea production is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. CF Industries is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. It remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins.”

1/13/2022 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/11/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $86.00.

1/4/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments.

12/6/2021 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

