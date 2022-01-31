Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lennar (LEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lennar (NYSE: LEN):

1/27/2022 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

1/19/2022 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2021 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Gross margin was up 420 basis points (bps) in the last reported quarter, given effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. However, unprecedented supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue to impact Lennar’s performance.”

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,468. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16.

Get Lennar Co alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.