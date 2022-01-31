Research Analysts Set Expectations for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,563,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

