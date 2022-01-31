Research Analysts Set Expectations for WesBanco, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WesBanco stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

