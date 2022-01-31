Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 31st (AAT, ACB, ADIL, AOWDF, ARBK, ARHS, INE, KBL, KNT, MRG.UN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 31st:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$29.00 target price on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

