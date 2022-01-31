Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE: CTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$11.00.

1/11/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins to C$14.25.

1/11/2022 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

12/16/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$12.50 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.45. 854,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

