Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brinker International (EAT)

1/26/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

1/14/2022 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Rise in restaurant labor costs, which include wage rates, training and overtime continues to hurt the company. Restaurant operating margin — as a percentage of company sales — was 10.4% compared with 11.6% in the prior-year quarter. High debt is a concern for the company. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s margin is likely to be impacted by higher food and beverage and labor costs. However, Brinker is focused on driving traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives. The company is witnessing pent up demand for dine-in experience on the back of ramped-up vaccination drive.”

12/15/2021 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Brinker International stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

