Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Burberry Group (BRBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Burberry Group (LON: BRBY):

1/27/2022 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,000 ($26.98) to GBX 2,040 ($27.52). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Burberry Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Burberry Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Burberry Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Burberry Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price target on the stock.

Shares of BRBY remained flat at $GBX 1,857 ($25.05) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,293. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,683.50 ($22.71) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($30.59). The company has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,806.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,892.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($24.95) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($449.03).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

