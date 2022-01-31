ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE:RMD opened at $216.12 on Monday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,966 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,522. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.