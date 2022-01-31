Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.20

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 242656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of C$145.91 million and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In related news, Director David Fennell acquired 324,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,539.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,806,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,114,368.73.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

