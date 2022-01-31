Reviewing Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Angi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Angi and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi -3.67% -4.89% -2.70% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Angi and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 3 7 0 2.70 SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00

Angi presently has a consensus target price of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 80.01%. SurgePays has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Angi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Angi and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.47 billion 2.94 -$6.28 million ($0.12) -71.50 SurgePays $54.41 million 0.65 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Summary

Angi beats SurgePays on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

Angi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, CraftJack and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

