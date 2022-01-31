Reviewing Assure (IONM) and Its Competitors

Assure (NASDAQ: IONM) is one of 200 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Assure to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Assure alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Assure and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 1051 4274 7724 212 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 42.69%. Given Assure’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Assure has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure’s peers have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assure and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -18.35 Assure Competitors $1.16 billion $85.04 million 0.44

Assure’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -11.55% -13.77% -8.03% Assure Competitors -706.10% -66.92% -17.48%

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.