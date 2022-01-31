Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $73.13

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.13, but opened at $71.05. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 83,283 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

