RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 10.4%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 92,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,924,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLX Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP raised its position in RLX Technology by 31.8% in the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,439 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth about $18,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 217,806 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

