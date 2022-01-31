Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 540,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,092,664. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

