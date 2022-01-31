Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) traded up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.82 and last traded at $63.27. 147,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,633,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Get Roblox alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.