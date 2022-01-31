Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.5 days.

Shares of RHHVF traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $386.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.26. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $420.00.

Several analysts recently commented on RHHVF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

