Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 11,384 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $99.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

