Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $188.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.95. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

