Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 16,191 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

