Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,918 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $172.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $141.04 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

